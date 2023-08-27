Mann ki Baat: Meet Meghalaya's Brian D Kharpran who found special mention on PM Modi's show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, on his 'Mann ki Baat' radio show, praised Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran for his contribution to exploring the caves in the northeastern state. Addressing the 104th episode of the monthly radio show, Modi said “Friends, I am happy to introduce you to Brian D Kharpran. Hailing from Meghalaya, he is passionate about speleology. Simply put, it means the scientific study of caves.”

Brian D Kharpran, founder of Meghalaya Adventurers' Association.(Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said Kharpran, 76, discovered his interest in this subject years ago because of story books. He embarked on his first exploration trip as a school student in 1964. (Mann ki Baat updates)

He further said in 1990, he and his friend together founded the Meghalaya Adventurers' Association (MAA) to discover the hidden caves in Meghalaya. “Over the years, he and his team have found more than 1,700 caves in the northeastern state and have put it on the ‘World Cave Map’,” the PM said, adding that Meghalaya is home to some of the longest and deepest caves in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also lauded Brian and his team for their efforts to study the ecosystem of these caves. “Brian and his team also studied the fauna in those caves, uncovering some that are exceptionally rare and not found anywhere else on the planet. I commend them for their efforts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further urged the citizens to consider Meghalaya as a tourist destination worth exploring.

After Modi's mention, the association took to their Facebook to share the news. “(In) PM Narendra Modi's 104th Edition of Mann ki Baat on August 27 Brian D . Kharpran was mentioned ,” the post read.

Chandrayaan 3’s success

The latest Mann Ki Baat episode also found special mentions of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and the upcoming multinational G20 Summit to be held in Delhi from September 8-10.

Modi also interacted with the winners of the World University Games, held earlier this month in China.

He praised the athletes for their remarkable performances at the event and also asked them about their experiences. Towards the end of this speech, he also lauded the efforts to promote Sanskrit as a language and extended the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival greetings to the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail