Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails India's 'Yuva Shakti', pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's 'Yuva Shakti' on the 80th episode of his radio address-'Mann Ki Baat'. He began his address with a tribute to Indian field hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

"All of us know that today is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand ji. And our country celebrates it as National Sports Day, in commemoration. This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We are seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand," PM Modi said.

Modi said every medal is special and India’s youth wants to do something new and at a large scale. "We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," he added.

Asserting that India's youth is giving emphasis to quality, PM Modi said, "Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be - start up. The start-up sector is very vibrant in India."

PM Modi noted that at a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across the nation. "India is cheering for our #Paralympics contingent. Our fields must be full of players," he said.

The Prime Minister said that this time, the Olympics have created a major impact. "The events at the Olympics are over; the Paralympics are going on. Whatever our country earns in this world of Sports may be little in comparison with the world, but enough has happened to bolster our belief," he further said.