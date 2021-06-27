Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address his monthly radio programme today

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address the 78th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

This episode comes a day after PM Modi shared an old episode of the programme that contained information about how to overcome the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. "Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace," PM Modi tweeted.

BJP national president JP Nadda also tweeted about Mann Ki Baat and said the radio programme was heard in every household and urged all party workers to tune in to it. "I constantly receive many letters regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's popular Mann Ki Baat. Mann Ki Baat is heard in every household as if a casual discussion is happening with the elders of the house. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji of Banda," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," he added.

The programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It will also be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.