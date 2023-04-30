Mann Ki Baat 100th episode Highlights: PM Modi recalls ‘selfie with daughter' campaign
“Mann Ki Baat,” a monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was first aired on October 3, 2014. The program is aired on the last Sunday of every month and has garnered a massive following across the world. Accordingly, Sunday's broadcast was particularly significant as it marked the 100th episode of the popular show.
This milestone episode was broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York as well.
During the 99th episode of "Mann Ki Baat," which was aired on March 26, PM Modi emphasized about uniform organ donation policy in India. In addition to this, he also highlighted India's "Nari Shakti" or women power and praised the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" and its makers.
The much-awaited 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” promises to be an inspiring and energizing affair as the Prime Minister shares his thoughts and ideas with the nation. The show will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network. Additionally, the program will be available for streaming on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app.
Following the Hindi broadcast, the program will be streamed in various regional languages through AIR.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:32 AM
UNESCO DG's special message on 100th episode
UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay sends special message on occasion of the completion of a century of episodes.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:24 AM
‘Mann Ki Baat’ led to public movements: PM
Swachh Bharat, Khadi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav became public movements, says prime minister Modi.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:12 AM
PM recalls ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign
He recalls the ‘selfie with daughter’ campaign he spoke about on one of the editions, and speaks to the person who came up with the idea.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:05 AM
Each episode has been special, says PM Modi
I can't believe it's been so many years since Mann Ki Baat began. Each episode has been special: PM Modi
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:01 AM
PM Modi speaks on Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi addresses the nation on Mann Ki Baat's 100th edition.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 10:36 AM
Congress questions PM's ‘Maun Ki Baat’
Jairam Ramesh questions PM's ‘Maun Ki Baat’ on crucial issues.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 10:10 AM
Sand art for 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat
Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik commemorates 100 episodes of PM Modi's monthly radio programme with his sand art.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:50 AM
‘100 episodes indicate people have appreciated Mann Ki Baat’
"Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes": JP Nadda, BJP chief
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:23 AM
‘A truly special journey’: PM Modi
“Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” tweets PM Modi.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:08 AM
Union minister Hardeep Puri speaks about Mann Ki Baat
“What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the head of govt, PM Modi, communicates and interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience”: Hardeep Singh Puri to ANI
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:00 AM
Mann Ki Baat broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 11 foreign languages
Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 08:56 AM
'Mann Ki Baat' made brought 'behavioural change' among people: Study
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' made brought about a “behavioural change” among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show, officials associated with a study were quoted by PTI as saying on Saturday.
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 08:32 AM
PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live at UN headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat”, is set to achieve a significant milestone on Sunday as it airs its 100th episode. The program has become an important platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the people and share his thoughts and ideas on various issues of national and international importance.
This special episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters, marking a historic moment for the program.