Mann Ki Baat programme highlights efforts that are community related: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme adding that through the show, PM Modi brings to light efforts which are not policy related but community related.

Irani was speaking on her new weekly radio show on public broadcaster, Akashwani. (PTI photo)

She added that the impact it has on several aspects including gender issues speaks volumes about the impact of the programme’s outreach.

Commenting on her show, Nayi Soch, Nayi Kahani, she said it has given a voice to the beneficiaries of schemes and interventions by the union government.

“And apart from the beneficiaries, their life journeys brought a lot of perspective... You know it is different when we see some of the statistics. These are the lives behind the statistics, and they speak for themselves, their struggles, their hopes,” she said speaking about the show.

The first episode of the programme was aired on November 15.

The programme seeks to create awareness about schemes that people can benefit from, she said.

“There is this unspoken, unheard force of doctors and health workers who are telling people to go out and take benefits from Ayushman scheme. That is the untold story. For me to become a medium for those and let people speak on their journeys is extremely endearing,” she said.

The programme which will cover 13 areas including sports, women-related issues will take up conversations on topics such as women in science.