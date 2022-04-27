Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Mannerless CM' trending after BJP slams Kejriwal for 'behaviour' at Covid review meet

In the 19-second video clip of the moment shared by Delhi BJP on Twitter, chief ministers of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka were among those also seen.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers and senior officials of states during Covid-19 review meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Screengrab/Delhi BJP Twitter)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was caught on camera slouching on the chair during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 review meeting. Kejriwal was purportedly seen putting both of his arms over his head and to the back of the chair, and sliding down the seating while Modi interacted via video conference. Taking to Twitter, the BJP Delhi shared the video clip of the moment and wrote, “Mannerless CM of Delhi!”

There has been no public response yet from either Kejriwal or the AAP on the saffron camp's attack.

Chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, among others, were also seen in the 19-second video clip shared by the BJP.

In the review meeting, Modi told the chief ministers and senior officials of various states to be vigilant because challenges pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic were not yet over.

The prime minister also asked for prioritisation of vaccination among all eligible children at the earliest for which he called for conducting specialised programmes in schools.

Modi also emphasised the need for Centre-state cooperation and said it is more required in the current war situation when India is facing several challenges due to supply chain disruption. Referring to the petrol and diesel rates, the prime minister urged all states to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

He named West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. “I am just appealing to you to implement what should have been done six months ago,” Modi told the CMs of these states.

