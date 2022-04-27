Home / India News / PM Modi urges states to remain alert at Covid review meeting with CMs
PM Modi urges states to remain alert at Covid review meeting with CMs

  • Following the meeting, he said the authorities needed to remain alert as challenged related to the pandemic had not yet gotten over.
PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 01:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with chief ministers and senior officials of states in the wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. 

Following the meeting, he said the authorities needed to remain alert as challenged related to the pandemic had not yet gotten over.

Stating that health infrastructure had improved a lot due to joint efforts of the Centre and states, Modi called for scaling up of the same (including manpower) at medical colleges and district hospitals.

“Despite managing the Covid crisis, as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI following his interaction with CMs on the current situation.

On Sunday, he had urged citizens to remain alert during the festivals to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

