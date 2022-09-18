Home / India News / Manoj Bajpayee meets Lalu Prasad in Patna, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi shares pics

Manoj Bajpayee meets Lalu Prasad in Patna, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi shares pics

Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release the ailing leader's passport.

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Actor Manoj Bajpayee met ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna and received updates on his health condition, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday. Tejashwi shared photographs of the meeting at his Patna residence and said, "Son of Bihar's soil, a well-known actor of Hindi cinema, Padmashree @BajpayeeManoj ji reached the residence and got information about the health condition of father Shri @laluprasadrjd ji."

“He has made Bihar proud by establishing an identity in the film industry through his hard work and talent,” the RJD leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

In one of the photographs, the national award-winning actor can be seen greeting the RJD chief and former Bihar CM with folded hands. In other photographs, Bajpayee can be seen having chat with the father-son duo.

Lalu Prasad is set to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release the ailing leader's passport.

Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said, “ We have been asked to submit an affidavit giving a declaration that the passport would be submitted back in the court once he returns to the country after treatment.”

He said the affidavit would be submitted on Monday.

Lalu Prasad is out on bail after serving time in prison following his conviction and sentencing in multiple fodder scam cases.

For the last one month, Prasad, who suffers from multiple ailments, has been staying in Patna after his return from New Delhi, where he had undergone treatment for fracture in his right shoulder earlier this year.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

