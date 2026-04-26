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Man's hands cut with grinder in Delhi as dispute over payment escalates

The victim, a tent service provider, had gone to collect money from the accused as he had hired his tent services for his daughter's marriage.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 03:13 am IST
ANI |
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A 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured after his hands were cut using a grinder over a payment dispute in the Vijay Enclave area of Delhi, officials said.

Police said when the victim went to the accused to collect the remaining payment, Ajay Pal, along with 2-3 associates, allegedly attacked him and attempted to cut both his hands using a grinder.

According to police, a PCR call was received on 24.04.2026 at around 08:30 PM informing that a man had been assaulted and his hands were allegedly cut using a grinder by known persons at Vijay Enclave in Dabri.

Also read: BJP MLA suffers burn injury while setting afire Akhilesh Yadav's effigy, SP leader shares video

Police reached the spot and found injured Lokesh Gupta, a halwai and tent service provider, resident of Vijay Enclave, Dabri, who had sustained serious injuries.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused Ajay Pal, also known as Billa, had hired tent services from the victim for his daughter's marriage held on 20.04.2026 for an amount of 2.5 lakh. Out of the total amount, around 2 lakh was still pending.

Police said evidence was collected from the spot, and the statement of the victim was recorded. Medical examination confirmed grievous injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 118(2)/127(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Dabri Police Station.

Accused Ajay Pal, aged 53 years, has been arrested, while two juveniles involved in the incident have been detained, police said.

Further investigation is in progress.

 
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