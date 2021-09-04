Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today
india news

Mansukh Mandaviya to attend G20 health ministers' meet in Rome today

His visit comes a day after India discussed challenges and opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic during the BRICS digital health summit.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:52 AM IST
File photo of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(ANI Photo)

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will begin his four-day visit to Rome, Italy, where he is expected to attend a meeting of the health ministers of the G20 countries, according to his office.

The crucial G20 meeting comes at a time when there are reports of resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which has already wreaked havoc across the world.

On Friday, India discussed challenges and opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic during the BRICS digital health summit.

RELATED STORIES

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar represented India at the conclave. She addressed the panel on India's priorities towards full adoption of digital health technologies at all levels.

Dr Pawar acknowledged that digital health has become the priority in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The two waves presented us with unique challenges for which an effective and humane centralised response sensitive to regional needs was warranted. Digital health was aptly utilized to manage the pandemic and enabled us for a much more scientific and data-driven approach for strengthening our response," she said.

According to Union health ministry, India's expectations from the development of a repository of evidence-based digital technologies and innovations for health systems (under BRICS) and India's strategic approach to sustaining the gains from the use of digital innovations during Covid-19 in a sustainable manner towards building health systems resilience was also discussed at the summit.

Dr Pawar highlighted that BRICS digital health platform is the need of the hour to ensure health data availability across BRICS countries in an interoperable manner to ensure the continuum of care.

A BRICS digital health declaration was adopted in presence of the health ministers of the countries which are part of the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mansukh mandviya health ministry
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jaishankar in Denmark today as part of 4-day Central Europe tour, details here

International Vultures Awareness Day: Know its history and aim

Breaking news: 1 arrest after clash over Arizona school's Covid mandates

It cannot be unending story: SC to police over delays in Religare probe
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP