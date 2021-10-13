Many countries have legalised these drugs: 5 things Aryan Khan's lawyer said

Arguing for Aryan Khan's bail plea, his counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai on Wednesday cited many verdicts related to the seizure of a small quantity of drugs. As he claimed that his client was not even on the cruise and was apprehended as he was going to attend the party, Desai highlighted a few points regarding the motive of laws, international practices etc.

> Aryan Khan's lawyer said many countries have made these substances. Cannabis has been removed by many countries from the schedule of dangerous drugs, he said.

> Citing how India has moved towards reforming through penalising and that is why the punishment for consumption of drugs has been brought down from five years to one year in 2001, Desai said let the legal system not penalise in bail.

> They are some young kids, Amit Desai said, adding that they should not be considered drug peddlers, racketeers or traffickers.

> They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson if at all, Aryan Khan's lawyer said.

> Aryan's lawyer said the term 'illicit drug trafficking is very serious and imposing this charge on Aryan Khan is absurd. He was not found in possession of any drug.

In all the previous hearings, Aryan Khan was represented by Satish Maneshinde who on Wednesday said he will add if anything is required but the main argument will be carried out by Amit Desai. The hearing will continue on Thursday as NCB counsel ASG Anil Singh has not finished his argument and will continue on Thursday.

Aryan Khan's bail plea has been rejected thrice after he was arrested by the NCB on October 2. On October 7, he along with seven others were sent to 1-day judicial custody. A special NDPS court is now hearing the bail plea.

