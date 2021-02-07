Many feared dead, missing after Chamoli glacier burst: What we know so far

A glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday triggered an avalanche and massive flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of people from surrounding areas. Uttarakhand’s chief secretary Om Prakash told news agency ANI that around 100 to 150 people are feared killed in the flash flood and that hundreds more may be stuck. Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar told news agency PTI that two bodies have been recovered and some of the injured have been rescued.

Footage from television channels and ANI showed water gushing toward a dam in the state of Uttarakhand, washing away everything in its path. Several northern districts were put on high alert after the breaking of the glacier, officials said.

Here is what we know so far:

1. Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash said casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150 and that a red alert has been issued, according to ANI.

2. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishiganga power project, which was hit by floods, are missing, State Disaster Response Force’s (SDRF’s) DIG Ridhim Aggarwal told PTI. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," Aggarwal said.

3. Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, one from Dehradun and four from Delhi, and two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations. Around 200 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in the operations.

4. "We are working to airlift three-four more teams from the Hindon IAF base near Delhi,” NDRF director general SN Pradhan told news agency PTI.

5. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops to help the Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the situation, the force said according to ANI. The military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in the coordination of rescue and relief operations with the local administration, the army also said.

6. Officials have sounded an alert for all downstream districts and people in Vishnuprayag, Joshimath, Karnprayag, Rudraprayag, Rishikesh and Haridwar have been warned against visiting river banks.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is reviewing the situation and has spoken to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

8. Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted to say that he had also spoken to Rawat. "In relation to the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister TS Rawat and I have spoken to the Director-Generals of the ITBP and NDRF. All concerned officers and organisations are working on a war footing to ensure people are safe. NDRF teams have left for rescue ops and all possible help will be provided," Shah tweeted.

9. Rawat asked people not to panic or spread rumours and said that district administration, the police and disaster response teams were handling the situation. "Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. The government is taking all necessary steps," Rawat tweeted. "If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumours from old videos about the incident," he also tweeted.

10. The Uttar Pradesh government also sounded an alert in the districts located along the Ganga and officers were directed to monitor the water level round the clock. If required, people residing near the banks of the Ganga would be evacuated and taken to safer places, a state government spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)

