Chamoli flood live updates | PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a massive flood on Sunday prompting
authorities to begin a search and rescue operation. The mega flood in the Dhauli Ganga river occurred when a glacier bursted in Joshimath in the district endangering the lives of the inhabitants along the banks of the river, reports news agency PTI.
“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 07, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Home minister has assured every help to Uttarakhand govt: Sitharaman on Chamoli tragedy
It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reports ANI
-
FEB 07, 2021 02:05 PM IST
3 choppers stationed at Dehradun, more to be deployed for rescue work, reports ANI
Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground, ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.
-
FEB 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Over 200 jawans deployed for rescue work, reports ANI
Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control, said Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson, reports ANI.
-
FEB 07, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Meeting scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat for relief operations in Chamoli, reports ANI
A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will join the meeting, reports ANI.
-
FEB 07, 2021 01:55 PM IST
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site
PM Modi while in Assam, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister spoke to chief minister and other top officials. PM Modi took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.
-
FEB 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
100-150 casualties feared dead in Uttarakhand flood, reports ANI
100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI.
