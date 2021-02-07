UP sounds alert along Ganga after glacier triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand
- The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers if needed.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sounded an alert for districts through which the Ganga flows after a glacier broke off and triggered flash flood in Chamoli district in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand.
A state government spokesperson said the districts in Uttar Pradesh located along the Ganga have been put on high alert. The district administration officers have been directed to monitor the water level of the river round-the-clock, he said.
If required, the people residing near the banks of the Ganga would be evacuated and taken to safer places, the spokesperson said. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were directed to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers, he added.
The Ganga enters Uttar Pradesh at Bijnor from Uttarakhand.
Chief minister Adityanath has assured all assistance to the Uttarakhand government in relief and rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: 3 bodies recovered, around 150 believed to be dead, says ITBP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US combat drill to kick off in Rajasthan tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa can be India's fisheries hub, ₹400 cr investment discussed with CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: At least 50 missing, two dams damaged
- About 50 labourers who were working at the under-construction Rishiganga dam are said to be missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Uttarakhand govt issues helpline numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: 2 bodies recovered, rescue ops on | What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many feared dead, missing after Chamoli glacier burst: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sounds alert along Ganga after glacier triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand
- The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the flood company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to remain alert and coordinate with the district administration officers if needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget about faith, disinvestment not equal to selling family silver: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Covid jabs, pilgrim passes’: How Uttarakhand is prepping for Kumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Conspiracy to malign image, Indian tea not spared either’: PM Modi in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad
- The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects who were arrested within a few hours of the murders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood live updates: President Kovind confident of relief works
Chamoli flood: 2 bodies recovered, nearly 100 missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox