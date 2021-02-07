Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood
- Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
A massive glacier burst in Chamoli district, about 300 km east of Dehradun triggering a massive avalanche and a flash flood which damaged a dam on Rishi Ganga river on Sunday morning, officials said
Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation amid fears of casualties and an alert has been sounded in all the districts downstream up to Haridwar.
Following the incident, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat canceled all his programmes for the day to monitor the situation. As soon as the incident was reported, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
"The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 10.30 when a glacier burst near Tapovan leading to flash flood which damaged the hydel power project on it," Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson said.
"The local SDRF was informed at around 11 am following which three teams comprising about 30 men reached the spot to start the rescue operation. The avalanche has brought huge muck and debris in the river. The loss of life and property is yet to be ascertained," he said.
He said that an alert has been sounded on areas along the Ganga and people have been asked to stay away from the river.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli flood live updates | PM Modi speaks to CM, takes stock of rescue work
Nearly 150 feared killed in Chamoli floods, over 100 missing, say reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt shouldn't have 'asked' big personalities to tweet on farmers: Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata likely to skip inauguration to be attended by PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU recognises India's strategic role as 'major vaccine producer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood
- Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Assam rally, PM Modi says 'conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is third topmost country with highest doses of Covid vaccine administered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leads to flash flood, alert sounded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro 'Fast Trains' between Noida-Greater Noida from tomorrow: All you need to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox