PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took stock of the search and rescue operations at the flood site in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and also spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. "While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to affected,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

“Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations,” the PM also tweeted.

A massive flood was reported in Chamoli district, where the water level in the Dhauliganga river suddenly rose due to an avalanche near the Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village. About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported citing Uttarkhand's chief secretary Om Prakash. Hundreds of other labourers, who were working at power project, are also said to be missing, he added.

The Chamoli district magistrate instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, news agency ANI reported.

"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps,” Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat tweeted.

Rawat has also shared helpline numbers for people stuck in the affected area. "If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," the Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

