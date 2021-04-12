Home / India News / Several staff members of Supreme Court test positive for Covid-19
india news

Several staff members of Supreme Court test positive for Covid-19

Following this, sanitisation work is underway at the top court's premises including courtrooms and the proceedings will begin an hour late than their scheduled time.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The bench then added that the MEA will subsequently deposit the compensation in the Supreme Court for releasing it to the victims.(File photo)

Several staff members of the Supreme Court have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As of Saturday, at least 44 members from judges' offices and in the court registry are found to be infected with the viral disease.

Following this, sanitisation work is underway at the top court's premises including courtrooms and the proceedings will begin an hour late than their scheduled time. The Supreme Court has a staff strength of 3,400.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

The latest outbreak comes as India is facing a spiralling Covid-19 crisis. On Monday, the country recorded as many as 168,912 fresh cases of infections which pushed the tally to over 13.52 million. Active cases in the country have gone up by 92,922 and the total number currently stands at 1,201,009. The death toll has also increased to 170,179 after 904 fresh fatalities, according to the numbers published on the Union health ministry's website.

After the latest spike, the country has overtaken Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the pandemic. As per John Hopkins tally, Brazil has a caseload of 13.48 million cases. The Unites States is at the top of the list with 31.19 million cases, according to John Hopkins.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mukhtar Ansari to appear in 2 cases virtually today from Banda jail

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 13.52 million with 168,912 fresh infections

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra set to be next CEC: Reports

Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region till April 17: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court coronavirus

Related Stories

news

As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat colleges shut till April 30

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:50 AM IST
india news

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 13.52 million with 168,912 fresh infections; active cases go up by 92,922

UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 09:50 AM IST
nri news

Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:17 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP