e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

The rebel, Kosa Kawasi, who was active as a janmilitia commander under the Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, turned himself in before police officials at the Kuakonda police station, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Raipur
Kawasi was allegedly involved in at least four Naxal- related incidents, including triggering IED blasts and murdering a villager, in the last three years, Pallava said.
Kawasi was allegedly involved in at least four Naxal- related incidents, including triggering IED blasts and murdering a villager, in the last three years, Pallava said.(For Representative Purposes Only/HT Archive)
         

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before authorities along with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said.

The rebel, Kosa Kawasi, who was active as a janmilitia commander under the Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, turned himself in before police officials at the Kuakonda police station, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The 21-year-old also handed over a 5kg IED to the police, which was given to him by his senior colleagues to plant in the area to target security forces, he said.

Kawasi was allegedly involved in at least four Naxal- related incidents, including triggering IED blasts and murdering a villager, in the last three years, Pallava said, adding he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

He was mainly tasked with arranging materials, including detonators, used in making IEDs and extorting money from villagers, he said.

Elaborating on reasons for his surrender, Kawasi, in a statement, said he was disillusioned with the “hollow” Maoist ideology.

At the same time, he was influenced by the LonVarratu (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means ‘return to your village’) campaign being run for ultras by the police in Dantewada, Pallava said.

He was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities as per the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the SP said.

Under the ‘LonVarratu’ initiative launched in June, the police have been putting up posters and banners in native villages of Naxals who carry cash rewards on their heads in Dantewada.

The posters mention the names of rebels and appeal to them to give up arms and join the national mainstream.

So far, 108 Naxals have surrendered under the drive, the police official said.

tags
top news
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In