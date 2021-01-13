IND USA
Maoist commander with 5 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The police said Hidma Muchaki was recruited in 2008-09 and was an important member of the cadre.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava told HT that the encounter took place in the early hours in between the jungles of Chikpal and Marjum villages.(HT Photo )

A Maoist commander carrying a reward of 5 lakh and wanted in many cases of violence was gunned down by police on Wednesday morning in Dantewada district of Bastar region.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava told HT that the encounter took place in the early hours in between the jungles of Chikpal and Marjum villages.

“A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force went on an anti-naxal operation on Tuesday and the encounter began when they reached the jungles on Wednesday morning. After firing stopped, we recovered the body of Hidma Muchaki, who was an active member of Katekalyan Area committee of CPI (Maoist ),” said Pallava.

The police have also recovered a pistol and are still searching the area.

The SP said Muchaki was recruited in 2008-09 and was an important member of the cadre.

“On Tuesday, we got information that Maoists were trying to kill a tribal, accusing him of being a police informer. Our team reached that village and rescued the villager. Later, the same villager told us about a Maoist dump and gathering near Marjum village. We cordoned off the area and in the early hours the encounter took place,” said the SP.

