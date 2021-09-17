Maoist from Andhra escapes during police encounter at Odisha’s Malkangiri

Three days after senior Maoist cadre Dubashi Shankar was arrested from Boipariguda area of Koraput district, another senior Maoist managed to escape during an encounter with the police near the Malkangiri-Koraput border.

Malkangiri SP Prahalad Meena said a joint team of SOG, DVF commandos of the Odisha Police and BSF soldiers on Thursday busted a Maoist camp near Kumikhari-Badli Pahad reserve forest area on the Malkangiri-Koraput border and seized a huge cache of articles including a rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

Meena said that top Maoist leader Suresh Surana from Andhra Pradesh managed to flee from the spot. However, two Maoists have been arrested and the combing operation has been intensified in the area.

On Monday, Maoist leader Dubashi Shankar alias Mahender who was involved in at least 66 recorded incidents of Maoist violence in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including an attack on an explosives’ warehouse of Nalco at Koraput’s Damanjodi in 2009 that led to the death of 10 jawans of CISF was arrested from Boipariguda in Koraput district by a joint team of DVF, SOG and BSF.

Shankar, who was a special committee member of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee that operates on the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, carried a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head. Shankar planned most Maoist ambushes on the Andhra-Odisha border and was involved in the 2009 attack on explosives’ warehouse of aluminium major Nalco at Koraput’s Damanjodi guarded by CISF jawans.

The explosives stolen from the warehouse gave ample firepower to the Maoists for the next decades. He was also involved in the landmine blast at Govindpalli Ghat on the Koraput-Malkangiri border in April 2010 in which 11 policemen from Odisha were killed.