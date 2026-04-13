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Maoist killed days after govt declared Chhattisgarh free of armed insurgents

Police said the Maoist was killed in a gun battle in a forested area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:50 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, days after the state was declared free of armed Left-wing insurgents on March 31.

Police said the operation was underway and further details were awaited. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Police said the gun battle took place in a forested area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation. “So far, the body of a woman Maoist, along with a weapon, has been recovered from the spot,” an officer said. The slain Maoist was identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists’ Partapur area committee.

The operation was still underway in the area, and further details were awaited, police said.

Union home minister Amit Shah told Parliament last month that the March 31 deadline for ending Left-wing extremism across the country had been met. Shah said 4,839 Maoists surrendered, 706 were killed, and 2,218 were arrested and jailed over the three years of heightened anti-Maoist operations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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