Unidentified Maoist killed in Narayanpur gunfight, says Chhattisgarh police

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Monday said a Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district.

Police said the Maoist killed in the gunfight was yet to be identified (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the gunfight took place in Bhatbeda forest area under Orchha police station limits. Police said .315 bore rifle and a 12 bore rifle was seized.

The dead man is yet to be identified.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders, including platoon in-charge Mallesh, commander Vimla and those belonging to the Indravati Area Committee of CPI ( Maoist).

“ At around 9am, the firing started and after about 30 minutes when the firing stopped, the body of a Maoist in a ‘uniform’ was found at the spot,” the senior police officer said.

A search is also underway in the nearby areas, the official said.

