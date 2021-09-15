Maoist violence highest in Chhattisgarh in 2020, NCRB data reveals

Chhattisgarh recorded the highest number of crimes committed by Maoists in 2020, according to the annual report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday. The NCRB statistics show that Chhattisgarh topped in number of murders, attempted murders, loot and arson by Maoists by a long margin followed by Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The statistics only goes on to show the grim reality of left-wing extremism in the state.

Chhattisgarh also lost most police personnel in Maoist attacks and counter-insurgency operations, the data shows.

As per NRCB, a total of 533 cases against Maoist were registered in eight states in 2020 and Chhattisgarh accounted for 296 of these, followed by Jharkhand (133) and Maharashtra (32). In 2019, total cases registered against Maoist numbered 514, including 310 in Chhattisgarh and 70 in Maharashtra.

In Chhattisgarh, fourteen districts are considered Maoist-affected, including eight that are severely affected. Bastar division is considered a severely Maoist affected division, spread across 39,117 square kilometre area with 15 lakh population. As per police estimate, about 4,500 Maoist cadres (of its political and military wings) live in the jungles of Bastar. More than 200,000 people including women and children in Bastar are Sangham Sadasya (foot soldiers) of CPI(Maoist).

The statistics further shows that a total of 74 murders were committed by Maoists in 2020 and 62 of these were reported in Chhattisgarh; similarly out of total 41 registered cases of loot by Maoists, 39 were reported in the state. Chhattisgarh also topped the list with 139 cases of attempt to murder by Maoists out of total 172 cases registered nationally.

The state also tops in cases of arson with seven out of 12 total cases registered, as per the NCRB data.

Total 22 cases were registered under Explosive Substance Act, in which 19 were reported in Chhattisgarh. The state also saw the highest number of security personnel killed in Maoist affected districts of the state. According to NRCB figures, 59 security personnel were killed in Maoist violence in three states with 55 such deaths taking place in Chhattisgarh alone, followed by three in Maharashtra and one in Jharkhand.