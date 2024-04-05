Maoist-hit Bastar navigates rising hostility ahead of polls

Even as south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar has seen a significant uptick in aggression between security forces and Maoists in the first few months of 2024, with 19 alleged Maoists killed in the last week alone, both political parties and the administration are looking for ways to navigate the increased hostility with the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the parliamentary elections on April 19. Arms recovered by security personnel in Bijapur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, 13 Maoists were killed and two security jawans injured in Bijapur district in the deadliest exchange of fire in Bastar since 2019 when seven Maoists were killed in Nagarnar. This comes four days after six Maoists were killed in another encounter in Bijapur. Overall, 47 alleged Maoists have been killed in 2024, more than double the 22 rebels killed in 2023. But there has also been a counter-reaction from the insurgents, with 19 civilians killed by them in 2024, three of them BJP leaders, with 41 civilians killed in 2023.

Mahesh Gagda, former Bijapur BJP MLA and state minister admitted that the party’s workers are “under pressure” after the encounters in Bastar, pointing to BJP leaders being killed by Maoists in recent months. “They are afraid for their life and hence it is true that they are moving around less compared to previous elections,” Gagda said.

Gagda, who is a key BJP campaigner in Bastar said that it is possible there is a reduction in voting percentages, particular in the Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur assembly divisions. The voter turnout in Bastar, currently held by state Congress chief Deepak Baij,was 66.19 per cent in 2019 and 59.31 per cent in 2014. “Bandhs that have been called in recent weeks by Maoists have even been followed by traders in district headquarters which is a sign of the fear that exists,” Gagda said.

The Congress, which has changed its candidate to senior leader Kawasi Lakhma, who has been Konta MLA on six occasions and was a minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government, however, said that the encounters had stoked tribal anger. “Even our workers are not venturing into Maoists areas out of the increased threat, but there is some dissent because some tribals believe that some of these encounters are not genuine,” said Jagarnath Sahu, district general secretary of Congress in Sukma.

Elections commission is also prepared for the free and fair elections in Bastar.

The police and the administration, however, said that they had factored these aspects into their plans for the elections, and that adequate measures were in place to ensure free, fair and safe polls. “There are six districts and eight assembly constituencies in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. We will shift 234 polling stations due to security concerns and in 156, police personnel will be air dropped. Two helicopter ambulances, one helicopter and one chartered plane will be deployed for emergency medical care,” said Nilesh Kshirsagar, joint chief election commissioner.

Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police(Bastar) range, said that there was an increased threat but a comprehensive plan was in place. “The Maoists may be frustrated because of operational setbacks and could retaliate. But we have our forces and the ECI allots additional troops. The 20 new camps will help us maintain control,” he said.