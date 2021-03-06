Maoists kill man branding him as police informer in Andhra’s Vizag forests

Communist Party of India (Maoist) activists hacked to death a 35-year-old tribal suspecting him to be a police informer in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district late on Friday night, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at Kothapalem tribal village of Gudem Kotha Veedhi block on the Andhra-Odisha border. The deceased was identified as Korra Piluku, a Koya tribal farmer.

According to G K Veedhi police sub-inspector Pasupureddy Anish, a group of Maoists barged into the house of Piluku in Kothapalem and attacked him with lethal weapons in front of his wife and four children.

They told his family that he had been acting as an informer of the police, despite several warnings and so he had to be killed.

The police denied the allegations of the Maoists that Piluku was one of their informers. r. “In fact, he had earlier worked as a member of Maoist militia and surrendered to the police a couple of years ago. We do not know why the Maoists killed him,” Anish said.

The SI said the Maoists had not left any letter or note with the family before killing him. “We are yet to bring the body to the hospital for autopsy, as it is deep in the forest. We have booked a case and are investigating,” he said.

The Maoists had asked the tribal villages to boycott the gram panchayat elections held last month, but the district administration, with the help of the police, conducted the elections successfully. In G K Veedhi block, more than 56 per cent of tribals exercised their franchise, ignoring the poll boycott call given by the Maoists.

The G K Veedhi block is considered to be a stronghold of the Maoists belonging to Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zone (AOBSZ) and regularly witnesses exchange of fire between them and the police forces.

In September 2018, the Maoists killed two former Telugu Desam Party MLAs Kidari Sarveshwar Rao and Siveri Somu alleging that they were supporting the bauxite mining in the tribal areas. A year later, the police shot dead three Maoists who were believed to be involved in the killing of the two TDP leaders.