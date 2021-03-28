Home / India News / Maoists kill panchayat member in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district
Maoists kill panchayat member in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The victim who was associated with Congress party, was dragged out of his house into a jungle where he was hacked to death.
Maoists allegedly killed a member of the zila panchayat in Bijapur district of Bastar region after accusing him of being an informer, police officials said on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday night in Taalnar village of Bijapur district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bijapur, Pankaj Shukla said that Budharam Kashyap , member of Bijapur zila panchayat and was associated with Congress party, was at his house on Friday night when a group of Maoists came to his house and dragged him into the jungle.

“Around 15-20 Maoists who were waiting inside the jungle hacked him to death. They also left Maoist pamphlets and alleged the Kashyap was helping district police and was an informer,” Shukla said.

Security forces launched a combing operation in the area to nab the killers.

“The police brought the body for postmortem on Saturday and investigation is continuing,” the ASP added.

Last year, 10 people including six civilians were killed in Bijapur between September and October.

On Thursday, Maoists set ablaze at least 12 vehicles engaged in road construction work in Kondagaon of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.

Police said that the incident took place in Kuemari village under Dhanora police station limits where a road is being built between Batrali and Cherbeda under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

On Tuesday, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while 14 others were injured in serial IED blasts when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in the neighbouring Narayanpur district of Bastar region.

