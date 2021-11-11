Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Maoists kill police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava said Umesh Markam was killed on Tuesday night when he was returning from his native Tetam village
A file photo of security forces in the middle of a search operation against Naxals in Bijapur, Chattisgarh. (HT photo/ File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 08:50 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

Suspected Maoists killed a police informer in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bastar region, police said on Wednesday.

Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava said that Umesh Markam was killed on Tuesday night when he was returning from his native Tetam village.

“A small action team of the Katekalyan area committee of Maoists attacked Markam with sharp-edged weapons. Markam died on the spot,” Pallava said in a statement.

Police cited the preliminary probe and added a group of Maoists led by Pradeep, an area committee member of the rebels, attacked Markam. A police team rushed to the scene on Wednesday and sent his body for postmortem.

“Markam helped the security forces in setting up a police camp last year in Tetam village. Subsequently, he started working as ’gopniya sainik (secret informer)’ with the police,” Pallava said.

The informers are appointed at the district police level for helping in anti-Maoist operations.

