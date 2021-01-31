Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction

At least 15 Maoists set ablaze a truck and two tractors of a road construction company in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The road is being constructed in Lanji area under Road Connectivity Plan in Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWE)- a central government scheme which falls under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, said Abhishek Tiwari, superintendent of police (SP), Balaghat.

“As many as 15 members of Communist Party of India (Maoists) Tanda Dalam set a truck and two tractors afire on a road connecting Devarbaili to Malkuan village, a Maoist affected area, to stop the construction,” Tiwari said.

Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels, said the SP.

The movement of Maoists has increased in Balaghat region. Four Maoists were gunned down while one was arrested in Balaghat region in the past one year. A few days ago, Maoists allegedly distributed some pamphlets in the villages of Balaghat threatening villagers of dire consequences if they helped the police personnel, Tiwari said.

(With inputs from Monika Pandey)