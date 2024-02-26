 Maratha reservation: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid quota agitation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Maratha reservation: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid quota agitation

Maratha reservation: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid quota agitation

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 10:36 AM IST

Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal said that activist Manoj Jarange declared his intention to travel to Mumbai and protest for the Maratha community reservation

A curfew was imposed in the Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district due to concerns about the law and order situation amid the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, as indicated by an order from the district administration.

Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT/File)
Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT/File)

In the order, Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal noted that Jarange declared on Sunday his intention to travel to Mumbai and protest for the Maratha community reservation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There is a potential for individuals to gather in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, where the activist has been conducting a hunger strike, with the aim of stopping his journey to Mumbai.

With the anticipation of a large crowd, there is a possibility of traffic disruption on the Dhule-Mumbai highway and neighbouring areas, as outlined in the order.

Due to the law and order situation, a curfew has been enforced in Ambad taluka from midnight on Monday until further notice, as specified in the order.

Government offices, schools, traffic on national highways, milk distribution, media outlets, and hospitals are exempt from this curfew, as stated by the collector.

On Sunday night, Jarange departed from Antarwali Sarati and arrived in nearby Bhamberi village. However, on Monday morning, the activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and commenced medical treatment.

Jarange, known for his previous fasts and rallies, has declared a new wave of protests starting Saturday, which will include road blockades and other disruptive actions. His main demand is the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation, despite recent legislative initiatives to establish a separate 10% quota for the community.

The Maharashtra assembly last Monday passed a bill for 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas in educational institutes and government jobs even as courts struck down similar laws enacted in 2014 and 2019. The additional 10 per cent quota will be in addition to the current 62 per cent reservation in the state, which already includes a 10 per cent quota designated for the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On