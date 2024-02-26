Maratha reservation: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid quota agitation

A curfew was imposed in the Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district due to concerns about the law and order situation amid the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, as indicated by an order from the district administration. Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT/File)

In the order, Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal noted that Jarange declared on Sunday his intention to travel to Mumbai and protest for the Maratha community reservation.

There is a potential for individuals to gather in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, where the activist has been conducting a hunger strike, with the aim of stopping his journey to Mumbai.

With the anticipation of a large crowd, there is a possibility of traffic disruption on the Dhule-Mumbai highway and neighbouring areas, as outlined in the order.

Due to the law and order situation, a curfew has been enforced in Ambad taluka from midnight on Monday until further notice, as specified in the order.

Government offices, schools, traffic on national highways, milk distribution, media outlets, and hospitals are exempt from this curfew, as stated by the collector.

On Sunday night, Jarange departed from Antarwali Sarati and arrived in nearby Bhamberi village. However, on Monday morning, the activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and commenced medical treatment.

Jarange, known for his previous fasts and rallies, has declared a new wave of protests starting Saturday, which will include road blockades and other disruptive actions. His main demand is the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation, despite recent legislative initiatives to establish a separate 10% quota for the community.

The Maharashtra assembly last Monday passed a bill for 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas in educational institutes and government jobs even as courts struck down similar laws enacted in 2014 and 2019. The additional 10 per cent quota will be in addition to the current 62 per cent reservation in the state, which already includes a 10 per cent quota designated for the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.