Marching style of Indian, Bangladeshi contingents 'similar', says Col Chaudhary

Col Mohatsim Hyder Chaudhary, chief of the Bangladesh contingent taking part in the Republic Day parade said that the marching style of the Indian contingent is similar to that of the Bangladeshi contingent.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chaudhary said the Bangladeshi contingent has a bigger responsibility of putting on a great show on Tuesday's parade, adding that the forces are excited as well.

"It is a great responsibility that has been assigned to us. The men with me are very excited to participate in this parade... If you ask about the feelings, participating in a foreign land, with a foreign army and with the same tempo is very much exciting," he said.

Chaudhary added, "It is a very good experience. Fortunately, the way we march and the marching of the Indian contingent are quite similar. From that point of view, we didn't have to change our pattern much."

For the first time ever, a 122 member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate at the historic Republic Day celebrations.

According to sources, the majority of the soldiers in this contingent hail from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army comprising of 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 & 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiment. These units have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.

This Bangladesh contingent carries with them the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, their fore-fathers who fought against oppression, mass atrocities by tyrannical forces and for the freedom of Bangladesh. The contingent also has members of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force who had contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh, Operation Jackpot and Kilo flight of the Bangladesh Navy and Air-force respectively.

The valiant Mukti Bahini and the Indian forces fought side by side against the enemy and secured victory for Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh Armed Forces are considered a disciplined and professional force. Growing numbers of women are joining the forces to serve the country, and like Indian Armed Forces, the Bangladesh Armed Forces has also contributed to the UN peacekeeping operations across the world, sources added.

This year, India and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of the establishment their ties and Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence. Both sides have agreed to hold commemorative events in several other countries and also jointly organise events throughout the year. It is these fraternal ties that exist between the two countries that make the relations transcend even a strategic partnership.

