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Married woman kills lover with husband's help, stuffs body in blue drum before dumping it in Vasai; Arrested

The deceased, identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, 26, was a resident of Mumbra and worked as an engineer with a prominent real estate developer in Dombivli.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:59 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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What began with late-night chats and romantic messages ended in a brutal murder of a 26-year-old engineer who was beaten to death, stuffed inside a blue drum and dumped in a secluded drain in Vasai, by his married lover, her husband and two accomplices after he stopped sending her money.

Married woman and husband killed her lover and stuffed body in blue drum in Thane(HT_PRINT)

The Mumbra police arrested the 25-year-old woman and her brother for allegedly murdering her lover with the help of her husband and another accomplice. The woman’s husband and his friend are currently absconding.

The deceased, identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, 26, was a resident of Mumbra and worked as an engineer with a prominent real estate developer in Dombivli.

The story

According to the police, Khan had been in a relationship with Mehajabeen Khatun Ekran Sheikh, 25, a resident of Vasai, since 2021. Investigators said the affair initially appeared genuine, with frequent conversations and affectionate exchanges between the two. However, police claimed that Mehajabeen gradually began asking Khan for money, which he regularly transferred to her bank account over the years.

The accused allegedly stuffed Khan’s body into a green drum and dumped it in a drain in an isolated area under the Valiv police station limits. Police arrested Mehajabeen and Tariq on May 7, while Hasan and Pathan remain absconding.

Police have registered a case under sections 140, 3(5) (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom), 103(1) (outlines the punishment for murder) and 238 (deliberately destroys evidence of a crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all four accused at the Mumbra police station.

 
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Home / India News / Married woman kills lover with husband's help, stuffs body in blue drum before dumping it in Vasai; Arrested
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