Martyrs' Day: Tributes pour in as India observes Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Today is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed across the country as Martyrs’ Day in memory of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other top political leaders will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi’s Rajghat. The central government has directed the state and Union territories to observe two minutes of silence at 11am in the memory of martyred freedom fighters.

India is observing the 74th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at Birla House in New Delhi. Godse, a member of Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets in Gandhi’s chest as he made his way to a prayer meeting. Godse was also a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but his affiliation to the organisation at the time of assassination is contested.

Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad Gujarat t 10 am on January 30," Home Minister's Office (HMO) tweeted.

Tributes to the Father of the Nation have poured in for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle through non-violent methods.

“We pay our tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. On this day, also observed as Martyrs' day, we salute all the brave men and women who laid their lives for the country,” Congress tweeted on Sunday.

Taking the 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis' debate forward, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhi is no more but he is still alive where there is truth.

"A Hindutvavadi had shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive today! #GandhiForever," he tweeted in Hindi.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared one of his sand art to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Martyrs' Day.