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Massive dust storms hit Delhi as IMD issues red, orange alerts across NCR

The weather department has predicted moderate rain along with severe thunderstorms for the National Capital.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 08:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Strong dust storms hit Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday evening, even as the India Meteorological Department sounded red and orange alerts across NCR.

People seen out during sudden dust storm over Kartavya path in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

The weather department has predicted moderate rain along with severe thunderstorms for South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi, according to its nowcast warning. Moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorms are expected in North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahadara.

However, a significant shift in weather is expected for the larger part of north India. While the region is currently under a heatwave warning for isolated pockets, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region starting June 11. Under this, the rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and June 14.

The weather office further said that the conditions remained favourable for the advance of the monsoonto eastern, central and western India over the next four to five days. As the monsoon covered north east, heavy rain is expected in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in North Bengal till June 13.

The weather department had earlier predicted rainfall in India this year to be around 90% of the long-period average (LPA). According to IMD, the country may experience below-normal rainfall this year, owing to the emergence of El Nino conditions.

 
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