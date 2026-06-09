Massive dust storms hit Delhi as IMD issues red, orange alerts across NCR

Strong dust storms hit Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday evening, even as the India Meteorological Department sounded red and orange alerts across NCR.

People seen out during sudden dust storm over Kartavya path in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

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The weather department has predicted moderate rain along with severe thunderstorms for South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi, according to its nowcast warning. Moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorms are expected in North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahadara.

However, a significant shift in weather is expected for the larger part of north India. While the region is currently under a heatwave warning for isolated pockets, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region starting June 11. Under this, the rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and June 14.

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{{^usCountry}} “Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab and West Rajasthan during 11th-15th June; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 9th June and during 11th-15th June,” the IMD stated in its weather warning on Tuesday. The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 9-14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab and West Rajasthan during 11th-15th June; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 9th June and during 11th-15th June,” the IMD stated in its weather warning on Tuesday. The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 9-14. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has also issued warnings for thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, along with gusty winds and lightning, across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has also issued warnings for thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, along with gusty winds and lightning, across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hailstorm activity has also been predicted for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 12. Southwest monsoon covers north eastern states {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailstorm activity has also been predicted for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 12. Southwest monsoon covers north eastern states {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The south west monsoon on Tuesday advanced into and covered North Bengal and the north eastern states. The south west monsoon set over Kerala on June 4. “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal,” the IMD said in its bulletin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The south west monsoon on Tuesday advanced into and covered North Bengal and the north eastern states. The south west monsoon set over Kerala on June 4. “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal,” the IMD said in its bulletin. {{/usCountry}}

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The weather office further said that the conditions remained favourable for the advance of the monsoonto eastern, central and western India over the next four to five days. As the monsoon covered north east, heavy rain is expected in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in North Bengal till June 13.

The weather department had earlier predicted rainfall in India this year to be around 90% of the long-period average (LPA). According to IMD, the country may experience below-normal rainfall this year, owing to the emergence of El Nino conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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