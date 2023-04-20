Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive fire at firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 04:44 PM IST

Two fire tenders were present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Thursday.

In a video posted by ANI, a huge blaze of fire can be seen and massive smoke can be seen covering the sky. (ANI/Twitter)

In a video posted by ANI, a huge blaze of fire and massive smoke billowing from it can be seen covering the sky.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

