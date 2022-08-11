Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at hotel near Jamnagar, fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening, police said. So far, there has been no information on the number of people trapped inside or injured, according to an official at Meghpar Padana police station.

The fire reportedly might have been caused due to a short circuit, initial reports suggest.

The hotel website shows the Alento Hotel is situated very close to the shores of the Arabian Sea and is surrounded by major industrial establishments like Reliance Petrochemicals, Nayara Gas & Energy, and Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation.

