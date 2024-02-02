Massive fire breaks out in cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan; 19 injured

[At least 41 people, along with 19 injured, were rescued from a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan after a massive fire broke out on Friday. As many as 32 people have been rushed to hospital. Thick smoke coming out of the factory building.(ANI)

Five of them suffered critical burn injuries and were rushed to PGI Chandigarh, six to ESI Katha, two to the Baddi Hospital and 19 are under treatment at the Brooklyn Hospital, PTI reported citing officials.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“41 people have been rescued, out of whom 19 are injured. They have been admitted to different hospitals. The remaining people are being rescued. We do not have exact details on how many people are still inside. They will be rescued,” Onkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management and Revenue Department, said.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material was hindering the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, the news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses.