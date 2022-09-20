Massive protest in Rajasthan by BJP over lumpy skin disease cattle deaths

A massive demonstration broke out in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday after large number of deaths linked to lumpy skin disease among cattle were reported. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the BJP workers clashing with cops in the capital city of the state ruled by the Congress.

Visuals also showed state BJP chief Satish Poonia climbing over barricades amid a stand-off with cops. The workers protested against the Ashok Gehlot government over the tackling of the issue.

Addressing the seriousness of the spread, CM Gehlot has said that the vaccines for the viral disease have to be given by the Centre. "I called a meeting on August 15 regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will give the vaccines and medicines," tweeted Gehlot.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease among cattle, which was originally found in Africa. "It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus," says the official website of the European Food Safety Authority. Vaccinations and culling of infected animals are among the control options.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab are among other states where cases have been reported.

In Punjab too, the opposition has slammed the ruling AAP over the matter. "Lumpy Skin Disease is ravaging livestock in Punjab. Hundreds of bovines have died and thousands are severely infected with this contagious disease that is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners. Unfortunately, AAP-led Punjab govt has failed to do the needful," former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said in a tweet.

In Maharashtra, the government has formed a state-level task force to control the spread.

(With inputs from ANI)

