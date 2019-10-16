e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Mastercard ambassador MS Dhoni launches ‘Team Cashless India’ to push digital payments

To garner support for the Team Cashless India campaign, MS Dhoni will interact with merchants and encourage them to ‘bat’ for a cashless India by accepting digital payments.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Co-President for Asia Pacific launch the 'Team Cashless India', a nationwide initiative to accelerate and adoption of digital payment.
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Co-President for Asia Pacific launch the 'Team Cashless India', a nationwide initiative to accelerate and adoption of digital payment.(PTI Photo)
         

Payment technology major Mastercard and its brand ambassador MS Dhoni on Wednesday kicked-off campaign to bring more merchants and customers on board with an aim to boost digital payments in India.

The campaign - Team Cashless India - brings consumers and merchants to forefront of the digital payments dialogue, Mastercard said.

It encourages all Indians to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments.

Mastercard will work together with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), acquirer banks and finance technology companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure.

This is in line with Mastercard’s endeavour to create an ecosystem which encourages people to use digital payments for their day-to-day purchases, the company said.

Under Team Cashless India, anyone can either nominate merchants online or give a missed call to 9016861000.

To garner support for the campaign, Dhoni will interact with merchants and encourage them to ‘bat’ for a cashless India by accepting digital payments.

Mastercard will provide select nominated merchants and consumers with a chance to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Team Cashless India.

It will also conduct an outreach programme across multiple cities to educate merchants on the benefits of accepting digital payments and provide a platform for consumers to nominate merchants.

Ari Sarker, Co-President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said, “Over the years, Mastercard has invested continuously and worked tirelessly to strengthen acceptance of digital payments amongst merchants, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities, as they are the real drivers of India’s economic growth”.

Mastercard believes Team Cashless India will play a vital role in engaging consumers and merchants to propel India’s transformation as a cashless economy, Sarkar said.

Dhoni urged consumers as well as merchants to become a part of his team and play a part in India’s evolution as a digitally empowered cashless society.

With this, Mastercard envisages to equip 10 million merchants in the country with digital payments acceptance capabilities by 2020.

“The active involvement of cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will provide the necessary impetus to the cash-to-digital conversation while CAIT, with its extensive network of over 70 million merchants and traders, will provide the necessary scale and reach via on-the-ground outreach to merchants,” Mastercard said.

Partner banks and payment facilitators will work with merchants to install digital payments infrastructure at points of sale.

“This will not only enhance the convenience and safety of payments but also create new business opportunities for merchants, increasing their contribution to the Indian economy,” said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:03 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News