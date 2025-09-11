‘Match should go on’: SC on plea against India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently hear a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought cancellation of the India–Pakistan cricket match scheduled for September 14 in the Asia Cup T20 tournament. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, but it was unmoved. The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for Sunday. (PTI)

“What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be,” Justice Maheshwari told the counsel who pressed for the matter to be listed on Friday. When the lawyer pointed out that the match is scheduled for Sunday and that the plea would become infructuous if not heard immediately, Justice Maheshwari was blunt: “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on.”

Despite repeated requests from the counsel, who argued that whether the petition was strong or weak, it should at least be heard, the bench refused. “Every day, one side, other side, there’s a match… one ball…,” Justice Maheshwari remarked, effectively ending the matter.

Four law students, who filed the petition, argued that India playing against Pakistan, so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, is “against national interest” and undermines the sacrifices of armed forces and civilians who lost their lives in the attack.

“Playing with Pakistan sends the opposite message—that while our soldiers are sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists. It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims. The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment,” the plea said.

The students argued that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, citizen safety, or the sacrifices of armed personnel. They argued that continuing with the scheduled match is “detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation.”

In addition to seeking cancellation of the match, the petitioners asked the court to direct the ministry of youth affairs to implement the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and to bring “season ball” cricket under the ambit of a recognised National Sports Federation.

They said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has been impleaded as a respondent, should be brought under the purview of the sports ministry. “It is high time that the BCCI is brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Once the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, is implemented, BCCI will necessarily have to fall under the National Sports Board created under the Act,” the petitioners led by Urvashi Jain said.