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‘Held my breath and moved legs’: How an Instagram reel helped save Ludhiana woman's life after Mathura capsize

The 54-year-old woman shared how she recalled a reel which shared tips on how to survive in water.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 02:16 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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In a tragic boat capsize in Mathura, at least 15 people were killed and one remains missing days after the incident. As the search continues for the last person, one story of survival has been making rounds on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan. Most of the victims were residents from Ludhiana who had come for a pilgrimage to the UP district.(ANI Video Grab )

This is the story of Rajinder Kaur Banga, a 54-year-old resident of Ludhiana, who survived the capsize all thanks to her Instagram algorithm.

How an Instagram reel saved her life

Banga was among those who were caught in the waves of the Yamuna river as their boat capsized last week. Speaking to reporters in Punjab, the 54-year-old woman shared how she recalled a reel which shared tips on how to survive in water.

"As we struggled to stay afloat, I recalled an Instagram reel in which tips to escape from drowning were shared. I followed those tips - did not open my mouth, kept my arms straight and moved my legs," she told TOI.

In a video shared on social media, Banga further said that the tips included holding your breath, straightening the body and continuously moving your legs.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan. Most of the victims were residents from Ludhiana who had come for a pilgrimage to the UP district.

Following the incident, which is said to have been caused due to a collision with a pontoon bridge moved by a JCB, the district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Held my breath and moved legs’: How an Instagram reel helped save Ludhiana woman's life after Mathura capsize
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