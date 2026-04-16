‘Held my breath and moved legs’: How an Instagram reel helped save Ludhiana woman's life after Mathura capsize

In a tragic boat capsize in Mathura, at least 15 people were killed and one remains missing days after the incident. As the search continues for the last person, one story of survival has been making rounds on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday at the Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan. Most of the victims were residents from Ludhiana who had come for a pilgrimage to the UP district.(ANI Video Grab )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the story of Rajinder Kaur Banga, a 54-year-old resident of Ludhiana, who survived the capsize all thanks to her Instagram algorithm.

How an Instagram reel saved her life

Banga was among those who were caught in the waves of the Yamuna river as their boat capsized last week. Speaking to reporters in Punjab, the 54-year-old woman shared how she recalled a reel which shared tips on how to survive in water.

"As we struggled to stay afloat, I recalled an Instagram reel in which tips to escape from drowning were shared. I followed those tips - did not open my mouth, kept my arms straight and moved my legs," she told TOI.

In a video shared on social media, Banga further said that the tips included holding your breath, straightening the body and continuously moving your legs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Chants fade into cries: Vrindavan boat tragedy shatters Ludhiana families {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Chants fade into cries: Vrindavan boat tragedy shatters Ludhiana families {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She added that her head struck the boat multiple times after the capsize, but she held strong and made sure she did not inhale any water caused by the panic. Death toll rises to 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that her head struck the boat multiple times after the capsize, but she held strong and made sure she did not inhale any water caused by the panic. Death toll rises to 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The death toll in the Mathura boat tragedy increased to 15 on Monday as search and rescue teams recovered two more bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death toll in the Mathura boat tragedy increased to 15 on Monday as search and rescue teams recovered two more bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla (23), while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica Tandon (25),” Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla (23), while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica Tandon (25),” Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred on Friday at the Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan. Most of the victims were residents from Ludhiana who had come for a pilgrimage to the UP district.

Following the incident, which is said to have been caused due to a collision with a pontoon bridge moved by a JCB, the district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON