Mau MLA Abbas Ansari gets bail in 2 cases from SC, told to approach HC in 3rd

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh legislator Abbas Ansari in two separate cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Uttar Pradesh police but the Mau MLA still has to get bail in a third case under Gangster Act from the Allahabad high court before he can be released. Uttar Pradesh legislator Abbas Ansari still has to get bail a third case registered against him this year to be able to walk out (File Photo via Facebook)

Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested by ED in November 2022 in connection with money laundering charges accusing him of using two companies for laundering cash.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Pankaj Mithal while granting bail said, “We are inclined to set aside the judgment of the high court and grant bail subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.” Ansari had challenged a May 9 order passed by the Allahabad high court refusing him bail.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the ED said that Ansari, a lawmaker, could influence witnesses in the case and tamper with evidence. The bench allowed the federal agency to raise these issues before the trial court and left it to the special PMLA court to determine the bail conditions in a manner that the witnesses or evidence in the case are not tampered with.

In another case against Ansari where he is accused along with his wife of having illegal meetings in jail, a separate bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed his release in view of his long incarceration of nearly 20 months and the fact that investigation was complete.

“Having regard to the fact that investigation is complete and charge sheet filed, and the petitioner having been in custody for over 18 months and keeping in view the fact that completion of trial will take some time, the petitioner shall be enlarged on bail on such conditions to be imposed by the trial court,” the bench said.

According to the UP government, while Ansari was lodged at Chitrakoot jail, his wife, who is currently out on bail, used to illegally visit him inside the jail and smuggled her phone inside jail for Ansari’s use. The state alleged that the case was serious as he threatened witnesses and extorted money using this phone. He was arrested in this case in February last year while he was undergoing sentence in the ED case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the state government and informed the court that he has not cooperated with the probe by handing over the phone. The bench observed that the facts of this case point to the need for jail reforms which is a pan-India issue. The court told Ansari to cooperate with the investigation and attend trial during the period of bail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Ansari informed the court that in January this year, the state arrested him in a fresh case under Gangster Act and apprehended serious threat to his life. Sibal said, “I cannot say publicly but I have information that things are being administered to him. He may not live long.” The senior counsel pointed out that his father too died a mysterious death and Ansari had filed a petition even then suspecting that his father was poisoned to death.

The bench asked Sibal to approach the high court as it said that persons with means should not be seen to be jumping the queue and approaching the top court bypassing the courts below. The court in its order requested the high court to “positively” decide the bail plea in four weeks. In the event of any delay or any unforeseen circumstance, the court permitted Ansari to approach the top court.

The case under the Gangsters’ Act was registered against Ansari, his wife and four others based on the allegation that they operated an organised crime racket from inside jail during the period when Ansari was lodged at Chitrakoot jail from November 2022 to February 2023.

Following a surprise raid that found Ansari’s wife illegally entering the jail with her driver, the state suspended jail officials and shifted Ansari to Kasganj jail, where he is currently lodged.