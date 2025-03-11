Mauritius announces highest national award for PM Modi

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred the country's highest award, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.” PM Narendra Modi gifts Gangajal water from Maha Kumbh in a brass and copper pot to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool.

PM Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour. He is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi announced the issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to the Mauritian prime minister and his spouse, Veena Ramgoolam. The decision marked India's commitment to its diaspora and bilateral relations with Mauritius.

The OCI cards were handed over at the beginning of the community event, which was attended by more than 3,500 people, including members of the Mauritius cabinet. “It is a pleasant surprise for me and my wife,” Ramgoolam said after the announcement.

In March 2024, India extended OCI card eligibility to Mauritian nationals of Indian lineage, which can be traced up to seven generations. The country is home to 22,188 Indian nationals and 13,198 OCI card holders.

On March 12, PM Modi is expected to sign at least eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in areas such as community development projects, maritime security and culture. He will also inaugurate at least 23 India-funded projects and likely announce new initiatives.

In his departure statement, Modi said, “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and a celebration of our diversity are our strengths. The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride.”