PM Modi calls Mauritius ‘key Indian Ocean region partner’ in departure statement for 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his two-day visit to Mauritius would open a “new and bright” chapter on the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi.(REUTERS File)

The Prime Minister will visit the island nation on March 11 and 12 and will participate in its 57th National Day. He was invited by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

In his departure statement, Modi said, “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and a celebration of our diversity are our strengths. The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride.”

Modi said the bilateral relationship has made significant strides in the past ten years due to people-centric initiatives. “I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR,” said the prime minister.

“I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship,” he added.

PM Modi in Mauritius

The Prime Minister will arrive in Port Louis on March 11. He will visit the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden to pay homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister and founding father of Mauritius, and also to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Later, Modi will call on the new President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, followed by bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Ramgoolam. Other political leaders are expected to meet the prime minister during the visit.

(With agency inputs)