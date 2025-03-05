Menu Explore
Dream vacation or dry nightmare? Mauritius’ water shortage could ruin your trip

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 05, 2025 02:44 PM IST

Warning for tourists: Mauritius imposes strict water restrictions amid crisis. Here's what every traveller needs to know before booking their trip.

Insufficient rainfall since July has put Mauritius on course for a “catastrophic” water shortage within the next two months, Energy and Public Utilities Minister Patrick Assirvaden said.

Mauritius on the brink: Severe water shortage threatens tourism and daily life!(Image by Unsplash)
Mauritius on the brink: Severe water shortage threatens tourism and daily life!(Image by Unsplash)

The nation had its second-driest January in 25 years, and it received only 43% of the average rainfall for February, data from the weather service show. Last week, cyclone Garance didn’t bring enough rains, with water levels in the Indian Ocean island nation’s seven main reservoirs averaging 41%, according to the minister.

The government has started drilling additional boreholes to limit the damage and tapping private sector-owned water resources, he told lawmakers Tuesday in the capital, Port Louis.

The tourism-dependent country of about 1.26 million people has strict water restrictions in place. Last month, the government issued new regulations to prevent wastage with fines and imprisonment for violations. Irrigation of fields planted with sugar — the biggest crop and a key source of foreign currency — remains suspended.

“Mauritius is experiencing significant challenges to its water resources due to climate change, which has resulted in more frequent and severe droughts,” Assirvaden said.

