Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to meet Yogi Adityanath

VARANASI: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel in Varanasi on Friday.

Adityanath arrived in Varanasi late on Thursday night for the meeting, which will be Jugnauth’s last engagement before he concludes his three-day visit to Varanasi and flies to New Delhi.

Jugnauth, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday along with a 17-member delegation, and his wife, Kobita Jugnauth, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Thursday evening. They also visited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Varanasi’s divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal briefed Jugnauth about the corridor.

Jugnauth earlier immersed the ashes of his father late Anerood Jugnauth into the Ganga in Varanasi. His mother, Sarojini Jugnauth, offered prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur’s Vindhyachal.

Jugnauth arrived in India on Sunday last for a week-long visit to boost cooperation. He participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar this week.