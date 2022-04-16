Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth to arrive in India on seven-day visit

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will arrive in India on Sunday for a week-long visit aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Jugnauth, who is visiting at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, will be accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation. He will participate along with Modi in the ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, Jugnauth will travel to Varanasi during the visit.

India and Mauritius enjoy “uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture and heritage”, and the visit will “strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties”, the external affairs ministry said.

Mauritius has been among the beneficiaries of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from several India-backed infrastructure projects.

In January, Modi and Jugnauth inaugurated a $45-million social housing project with 956 units and launched work on a solar power plant and a civil service college to be built with Indian aid of more than $500 million.

The two countries also concluded agreements for India to provide about $200 million as aid for a metro rail and other infrastructure projects in Mauritius and for small but high impact development projects in areas such as education, healthcare and disaster risk reduction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March, Mauritius formally became a member of the Colombo Security Conclave, a grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The grouping works for regional security by focusing on areas such as maritime security, countering terrorism, combating trans-national crime, cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.