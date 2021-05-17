May consider lockdown if Covid cases continue to rise: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Assam’s 15th chief minister on May 10, capping a successful election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With Covid cases and deaths surging in the state, the 52-year-old, who was the health minister in the previous Sarbananda Sonowal government, has assumed office at a crucial time. Since taking oath, Sarma has been busy boosting the health sector and taking stringent measures to control the spread of the pandemic. In an interview with HT, he talks in detail about the crisis, the state’s finances, the NRC and other issues that the new government faces. Edited excerpts:

Q: You have mentioned that Covid is the biggest challenge facing the new government and have initiated some measures to control the pandemic. What is your assessment of the situation in Assam now and where is the state headed?

A: The second wave of Covid is more infectious and lethal. Therefore, we need to be more proactive and sincere in our efforts. We have imposed curfew from 12pm to 5am in urban areas and micro-containment zones have been started. There won’t be home isolation for those above 50 who don’t have facilities for management of the disease in their houses. There’s special emphasis on care of patients during holidays and at night, in hospitals. We have ensured oxygen supply is not compromised, started setting up new ICU units and kept adequate stock of life-saving medicines. Within the last week since our government was formed, we have noticed some slowdown in Covid cases. In Kamrup (Metropolitan), cases have come down from 1,600 daily to around 1,000. Though nothing can be said conclusively, we may witness some kind of stabilisation in the coming days. We will work harder and give our best.

Q: Most states have announced a lockdown. Why has Assam decided against it till now? And why are 200 of the 1,000 ventilators given to the state under the PM Cares initiative not used till now?

A: We haven’t imposed a total lockdown as we are also concerned about the livelihoods of people. We are trying to create a mid-way between economic activity and Covid control. If that process fails and Covid cases continue to rise, we might have to consider a total lockdown. Regarding the ventilators, we got them at a time when the state had very few daily Covid cases. Since now we are expanding our Covid facilities, we will be utilising all the ventilators from the PM Cares initiative in the next 10-15 days.

Q: The status of Assam’s financial health is a cause of concern. You had mentioned in your budget speech that in the previous financial year, there was poor growth in the first two quarters due to Covid. We are faced with a similar situation now. How do you think it will affect Assam?

A: The initial period of the last year was difficult, but in the last quarter we recorded 14% growth in revenue collection. We spent ₹82,000 crore of our budget last year, which was the highest expenditure of allocation achieved till now. This year, we are of the opinion that we will be able to contain Covid and maintain our growth story. As of now, our cash flow is stable, and we are getting support from the Centre. I am confident we will be able to tide over any situation.

Q: As you had handled both health and finance portfolios in the previous government, most people in Assam assumed you would keep them with yourself this time as well. But you chose to give them to others. Why?

A: I have handled many portfolios in the state since 2001. My own opinion is that chief ministers should have few ministries so that my time can be distributed in supervising and anchoring various schemes of all departments. I have consciously decided that I will devote my time and energy in all departments equally and that’s why I have decided to leave finance and health ministries. I have handed the health ministry to cabinet colleague Keshab Mahanta, but I am taking full interest on all health issues during the pandemic. The finance ministry has been given to Ajanta Neog. She was in the Tarun Gogoi cabinet for almost 15 years and is an experienced minister. I have my confidence that she will be able to do justice to her new role. We already have a robust system in both these ministries, and it shouldn’t be tough for both ministers to handle them.

Q: You have mentioned that you will be seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). How do you plan to take it forward?

A: The state coordinator for the NRC has already filed an application in Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the list as it has glaring anomalies. We will wait for the SC to examine our request. If we get the order in our favour, we will revisit the NRC and if it SC decides against our request, we have to agree with the original document.

Q: The issue of granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to six communities is pending. You have indicated that there are some leads in this issue. What are they and how do you plan to execute them?

A: In the previous government, I headed a committee to prepare modalities for enlisting the six communities is ST. The Bill in this regard is pending in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, we were able to bring both sets of communities, those who are already enjoying ST status and the six others that are seeking the same, to the discussion table. We were able to arrive at consensus on some points. We need to ensure that while granting ST status to the six communities, the rights and privileges of those who are already ST are not compromised. We need a fine balancing act. There will be more discussions on this, and we are confident of a positive outcome.

Q: Since you assumed charge of the home department, we have already witnessed transfers of many senior police officers. Can we expect a similar move in the bureaucracy?

A: We have issued an order on Sunday for transfers of some senior district-level officers. The idea is to create a team for the next five years, which will be able to execute the new government’s initiatives efficiently.

Q: You took oath with 13 others ministers. But there are some ministries that are yet to be allocated and 4-5 other ministers who can be accommodated in your cabinet. When can we expect a cabinet expansion?

A: We will be expanding the ministry, but that’s not going to happen before the budget session, which will be in July.

Q: As the new chief minister, what would be your appeal and assurance to the state’s residents in this time of crisis?

A: I would like to tell the people that we are seeing some positive signs in the past one week and noticed that the spread of the virus has been arrested, at least temporarily. If we maintain discipline and continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour, Assam will be able to defeat the pandemic like we did during the first wave. My request to the people would be that sometimes we might need to take some harsh decisions, but these are needed for the good of the entire society. I urge them to cooperate.

Q: Most states have announced a lockdown. Why has Assam decided against it till now? And why are 200 of the 1,000 ventilators given to the state under the PM Cares initiative not used till now? A: We haven't imposed a total lockdown as we are also concerned about the livelihoods of people. We are trying to create a mid-way between economic activity and Covid control. If that process fails and Covid cases continue to rise, we might have to consider a total lockdown. Regarding the ventilators, we got them at a time when the state had very few daily Covid cases. Since now we are expanding our Covid facilities, we will be utilising all the ventilators from the PM Cares initiative in the next 10-15 days. Q: The status of Assam's financial health is a cause of concern. 