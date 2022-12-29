‘May she get well soon’: Mamata Banerjee prays for PM Modi's mother

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi - mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who has been hospitalized in Ahmedabad. "Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi's mother. May she get well soon," the CM tweeted late on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Modiji, I extend my love, support... ': Rahul Gandhi's message after PM's mother hospitalised

PM Modi's mother - who turned 99 in June this year - has been admitted to UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The hospital said that her condition is stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, the PM visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.

According to media reports, the security around the hospital was tightened.

Heeraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

Also read: PM Modi likely to flag off 7th Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30. Full list of other trains

On June 18, Modi had tweeted,"Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude."

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday to attend the second National Ganga Council meeting - where Mamata Banerjee has also been invited to the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON