Mayawati a 'Twitter behanji' and 'undeclared spokesperson of BJP': Congress

Mayawati a ‘Twitter behanji’ and ‘undeclared spokesperson of BJP’: Congress

Congress leader PL Punia hit back at Mayawati a day after the BSP described Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with migrant workers a “drama”, in a language allegedly similar to that of the BJP.

Updated: May 24, 2020 17:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at party office in Lucknow on Wednesday.
BSP Supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at party office in Lucknow on Wednesday.(ANI/ File photo)
         

The Congress on Sunday described BSP chief Mayawati as a “Twitter behanji” and “undeclared spokesperson of the BJP”, “angry with” the grand old party’s “proactive” efforts to mitigate migrant workers’ miseries amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Congress leader PL Punia hit back at Mayawati a day after the BSP described Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with migrant workers a “drama”, in a language allegedly similar to that of the BJP. “The language and the tweets, which the ‘Twitter behanji’ is using clearly indicates that she makes the press note for the BJP and sends it,” Punia told reporters.

“She feels angry over the proactive efforts of the Congress and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (in mitigating the poor’s plight amid the lockdown),” he added.

Punia also accused the BSP of having a “tacit understanding” with the BJP while the Congress’ SC cell chairman Brijlal Khabri said, “Mayawati is the undeclared spokesperson of the BJP.” “There seems to be a tacit understanding between the BSP and BJP, as the both have termed Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with poor labourers as drama,” said Punia.

Punia also accused Mayawati of being silent amid alleged rise in incidents of attacks on Dalits during the Yogi Adityanath government’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh.

“The list of attacks on Dalits is long, and it is taking place under the patronage of the government. We have been raising questions and fighting on this. But why is the self-proclaimed leader of Dalits silent?” he asked.

