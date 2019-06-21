Mayawati slams BJP’s brand of politics, says ‘corrupt’ TDP MPs now ‘pure’

BSP supremo Mayawati Friday ridiculed the BJP for “engineering defection” of four TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, saying “everything is fair in BJP brand of politics”.

“Yesterday when the President was giving assurances to the country on the behalf of the government, the BJP on the same day engineered defection of four TDP MPs,” she tweeted.

In a boost to the BJP, four of the six TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha joined the party on Thursday and sought merger of the TDP Legislature Party with it in the Upper House.

Mayawati said the BJP had earlier dubbed two of these MPs as “corrupt”, but now after joining their party, the lawmakers have become “doodh ka dhula” (pure).

“It is clear that everything is fair in BJP brand of politics and nothing is wrong,” she remarked.

The breakaway Telugu Desam Party (TDP) faction includes Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and T G Venkatesh.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 18:07 IST